Viewing the solar eclipse from the Cove

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Trump renews Afghan war commitment, sees no speedy exitAug 21, 2017, 8:31 p.m.
-
Drivers fight post eclipse traffic to get homeAug 21, 2017, 10:40 p.m.
-
Couple becomes engaged during total solar eclipseAug 21, 2017, 7:55 p.m.