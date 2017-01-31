Vine Middle community voices rezoning concerns

Knox County Schools hosted the last community meeting focused on rezoning for new Hardin Valley and Gibbs Middle Schools Tuesday night at Vine Middle School.

This meeting specifically focused on rezoning for Gibbs Middle School. Vine Middle is one of seven school attendance areas that could be potentially affected by rezoning for the new school.

This was the last out of several community meetings KCS has hosted throughout November, December and January to hear community concerns regarding rezoning for the two new schools. School officials will now work on a tentative plan to present for feedback in March and April.

More than 100 people filled the auditorium at Vine Middle School to talk about their issues with moving students out of the surrounding area for school.

Former Knox County Commissioner Sam McKenzie, who voted against building the two new middle schools, said he is concerned with splitting up the community.

"Let's build community schools," McKenzie said. "Let's stop our kids from getting on buses and just driving ad nauseam."

If students are taken out of Vine Middle School, parents say they are concerned about longer drive times and longer bus rides for students.

"As a single parent, I have two kids in two different grade levels, so that's me taking one kid 45 minutes somewhere and another kid 45 minutes somewhere," said Shanna Strevel, who has a child attending Vine Middle School.

Community members also raised the question if rezoning is even needed for Vine Middle since it is currently under capacity by 251 students.

"How can you be under capacity and then justify that you want to move more students out so that the numbers can be at capacity somewhere else?" said Deossie Dingues, who attended the meeting.

People who attended the meeting say they hope their questions, frustrations and concerns were heard by officials with KCS. Strevel said she will attend future meetings to represent the viewpoints of the East Knoxville area.

"Taking a school out of a community breaks up the community and disperses it," Strevel said, "and it's very important for this community to remain rich in its heritage and culture."

