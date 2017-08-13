Vine Middle students to launch experiment into outer space

KNOXVILLE - Vine Middle School students went to Cape Canaveral, Fl. to watch as their experiment goes to space Sunday afternoon.

The student-designed experiment will look at the effect of microgravity on the removal of harmful toxin-producing blue-algae. The algae is commonly found on lakes, rivers, ponds and in other marine water. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, out of 12 Tennessee lakes sampled for the toxic algae, four tested positive.

"For me to be in 9th grade and send this into space is extraordinary," Tayon Wright, a Vine Middle student, said. "It's an opportunity to do something a lot of people don't do around here."

Wright has been to a launch before and recalls his experience watching at the rocket blasted out of this world.

"It makes you anxious to see it finally go off, but once you see it go off, it's satisfying in a way," Wright said.

A group of three students out of the five who put the experiment together were able to go to Florida. Melody Hawkins, an 8th grade science teacher at Vine Middle, said it was difficult to get all the students this time around. It was fairly early in the school year.

"Luckily for all five, including myself, six of us, we were able to travel down in February," Hawkins said. "We got a little of the experience before."



The group was able to travel down with Bearden Middle School to watch the space launch of one of the experiments. This time around, it was Vine Middle School's project.

"To see how living organisms matter, even when we're talking about earth and space... They learn about living organisms in 7th grade. They learn about space and earth sciene in 6th grade. Now, they get to make the whole thing connect together outside the classroom," Wright said.



The group of four were grateful to have the opportunity to visit and watch as the experiment launched. In comparison to watching the launch on television, it's nothing like watching it blast off.

"It's very different, it's more exciting. It's seeing something for yourself... Different from when you're not there," Wright said.

