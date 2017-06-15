Vintage Market Days coming to Knoxville this weekend

Vintage Market Days Coming to Knoxville (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A national vintage market is coming to Knoxville for the first time.

Vintage Market Days will be in and around the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park.

The event started in Tulsa, Oklahoma but will be making its Knoxville debut Friday.

Co-founder of Vintage Market Days Diana Brown says shoppers can find a wide range of unique items.

The store has vintage inspired clothing that can fit all sizes as well as home decor items.

The market will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They plan to have about 100 vendors from all across the country.

