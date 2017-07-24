WBIR
VIP Eclipse Viewing Party Sweepstakes

WBIR 1:45 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

Want the sweetest view of the Total Solar Eclipse?

Enter WBIR's VIP Eclipse Viewing Party Sweepstakes below for your chance to win!

Grand Prize winners receive a VIP Eclipse Viewing Party in Sweetwater, TN on August 21, and an Eclipse Prize Pack!

Prize Pack Includes:

- VIP Eclipse Viewing Party in Sweetwater for up to 5 people

- 5 official WBIR outdoor folding chairs

- 1 Celestron Eclipsmart Ultra Solar Observing & Imaging Kit (includes 5 eclipse viewing glasses)

 

Sweepstakes Rules: Click Here to Read

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


