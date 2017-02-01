Viral marketing providing big boost for local busineses

April 2016 Dierks Bentley concert in Knoxville.

Hundreds of people packing in to see one of country music’s brightest stars, but this concert wasn’t planned on any tour schedule.

“We saw his post on Instagram and saw that he was right here,” said one excited fan.

“Sure enough he tweeted where he was and we took a picture with me and my dog,” said another.

The “he” is country star Dierks Bentley who met fans on UT campus in April 2016 after teasing a concert and meet and greet online. Shortly after the post went up, fans showed up to hang out and get those tickets.

‘I just woke up and came running down here,” said yet another fan of the country star.

Bentley’s fans, show and the excitement they created are all an example of a viral advertising.

Content creators are now marketing events only online and through social media.

“It’s changing dramatically as how people get information changes dramatically,” explained Cohen Communications founder Mike Cohen.

Another example right here in Knoxville is the boost in interest Wild Love Bake House received after being called the best little bakery in America by the blog Afar.

“We’ve seen quite a few more people come in saying they saw the article but overall there’s a lot of people that we reach through social media that haven’t heard of us. Maybe they stumbled across our Instagram page or their friend tagged us in a photo,” said co-owner Meg Parrish.

Cohen says this boost and viral success isn’t something you can strategize.

“What happened with Wild Love is fantastic, but you can’t plan it and have it happen go viral and catch on. And you can throw stuff out there and hope that it catches on, but you don’t know that it will,” explained Cohen.

Cohen says there are two simple rules to success in marketing – online and in real life.

“Be good at what you do and make it genuine – if Wild Love said, 'We’re the best bakery in America,' you’d say yeah ok every bakery in America says they’re the best but it was Afar that said it about them. It was somebody else that said it, it makes it genuine and gives it credibility," he said.

