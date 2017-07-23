Virginia girl raises money for hospital

Courtesy of WCYB

ABINGDON, VA. - A little girl is trying to use horses to raise money for Saint Jude Children's Hospital.

Kelsey Frye was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015 when she was just 8-years-old.

Now, she's cancer free and wants to help other kids who are going through what she did.

"It's not easy-- I figured that out the hard way-- it's not easy for any kid to go through chemo." Kelsey said.

She's always loved riding horses, so when she was thinking of how she could help Saint Jude, it was natural for her to involve her four-legged friends.

Her father, Edward Frye, sees the direct impact his daughter has on local cancer patients. He said there's 20 kids alone in Southwest Virginia that seek treatment at Saint Jude.

Other cancer patients and their family's came out to support Kelsey.

"We actually met Kelsey through Saint Jude, we go to the same clinic. So, it's an opportunity for us to give back to a special little girl and a special place." Said Kelly Statzer, whose son is in remission from the same cancer Kelsey had.

Kelsey also uses this event to encourage other's to never stop fighting.

"I'd tell them that it's going to be okay and that I've been fighting for two years".

This was Kelsey's second annual Ride for a Cure Horse Show.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM