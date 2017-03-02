Visit Knoxville visitor's center reopens Friday

Visit Knoxville (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The new "Visit Knoxville" visitors center opens up to the public on Friday, but.we got a sneak peek inside the building, located at the corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive in downtown.

The visitor center closed for remodeling late last year.



Visit Knoxville's president says the new design makes the center more open and inviting to Knoxville's many guests. The building holds a gift shop and information for guests and is home to WDVX's Blue Plate Special radio show.



"They might stop here as they're driving through and pick up some literature and we really want them to walk away with 'that was the coolest visitor center I've ever been in. I'm going to plan my next trip back to Knoxville,'" said Kim Bumpas.

It will open back up to the public tomorrow - on First Friday.



(© 2017 WBIR)