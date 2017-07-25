Vol Fever: Cumberland Avenue businesses prepare for game day

KNOXVILLE - If the announcement of UT's first three football game times are getting you pumped for the season, you're not alone.

Vol fans are pulling out the orange and shops on Cumberland Avenue are getting ready for a boost in business as football season arrives.

"You've got to think - there's 100 thousand people at that stadium," said Brenz Pizza Manager Antonio Lopez. "And then once they let out, it's just a big swarm of orange that we see."

The Tennessee orange on game days in the fall can be overwhelming.

But Lopez is ready for football time in Tennessee.

"Literally on game days, we'll literally triple, almost quadruple our sales," said Lopez.

And this year, they're using those numbers to their advantage.

"But a different thing that we're going to do this year, we're going to sell single slices of pizza outside, not even inside, we'll go outside on the corner here," said Lopez. "We'll have a little post with a table, and pizzas will be fresh."

Just down Cumberland, Sunspot manager Ben Breedlove knows game day is big for the restaurant.

"We're getting excited you know," said Breedlove. "It's probably the biggest time of the year for us, you know there's probably about eight weekends out of the year that we're all out."

It'll be the first time in three seasons construction on Cumberland won't affect Saturdays in the fall.

The $17 million road project aims to improve the experience for the more than 3,500 cars the popular business area sees each day.

"They're going to landscape I think in the fall, but that's not really going to interfere with anything, just make it pretty again," said Breedlove. "We're excited to have it over. Just in time to gear up for game season."

Making that swarm of orange a swarm of successful business.

