Indiana State University has an unusual mascot, as Russell Biven explained bright and early Friday during a visit to the University of Tennessee campus.

They're called the Sycamores. They'll play the Vols on Saturday afternoon, this season's home opener.

Why Sycamores? Because there are so many of the trees in that part of the Hoosier State.

The team used to be called the Teachers.

The players are coached by Curt Mallory, with whom UT coach Butch Jones worked as an assistant at Central Michigan in 2001.

You may have heard of one particular ISU alumnus - Larry Bird, the great Boston Celtics player.

But that's basketball. On Saturday, it's all about football.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Saturday. Don't forget all the usual pre-game festivities. They're part of UT's great football tradition, including the band's pre-game program and the run through the T.

If you're not actually going, you can watch the game on the SEC Network.

