Vols taking on the Gators in annual blood drive

UT vs UF blood drive (Photo: Burk, Tonja)

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee's competition with Florida will once again go beyond the football field this week.

The annual UT vs. UF Blood Drive is underway, with fans of both teams competing to see who will donate the most blood.

The Vols have a better record in this blood battle that on the football field--- with a victory every year since 2009.

You can donate at one of MEDIC's community blood drives. All donors get a Vols T-Shirt, Free Small One-Topping Pizza from Papa John’s, a Wendy’s Frosty, A Free Petro from Petro’s, and a Free Appetizer from Texas Roadhouse!

9/12/17:

Food City Loudon (2799 Highway 72 N) 11am – 6pm

Walmart Rockwood (1102 North Gateway Ave) 11am – 7pm

9/13/17:

Pellissippi State Community College (10915 Hardin Valley Rd) 8:30am – 4pm

Walmart Sevierville (1414 Parkway) 10am – 6pm

9/14/17:

Books-A-Million Oak Ridge (310 S Illinois Ave) 10am – 6pm

Lowe’s Harriman (1800 Roane State Hwy) 10am – 6pm

Provision Center for Proton Therapy (1400 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville) 9am – 7pm

Walmart Morristown (475 South Davy Crockett Pkwy) 10am – 6pm

Walmart Oneida (19740 Alberta Street) 10am – 6pm

9/15/17:

New Midland Plaza Alcoa (115 N Calderwood St) 10am – 6pm

Provision Center for Proton Therapy (1400 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville) 9am – 5pm

Walmart Athens (1815 Decatur Pike) 10am – 6pm

Walmart Lenoir City (911 Hwy 321 North) 10am – 6pm

Walmart Newport (1075 Cosby Highway) 10am – 6pm

