Volunteer comfort dog retires after 8 years of service

A patient pets Miss Ziggy on her last trip to Fort Sanders Medical Center

At 16 years old, or 112 in dog years, Miss Ziggy doesn't move quite as quickly as she used to. Her owner, Alexis Niceley, has to coach her down the hallway of the 9th floor of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



The pair have been coming to the Transitional Therapy floor for the last seven-and-a-half years to visit patients. Miss Ziggy is a H.A.B.I.T. certified dog through a program at the UT Vet school.



Niceley noticed she's getting more tired with every visit outside of their home.



"That's her way of communicating to me that's it's time to retire," Niceley said.



On her final visit, a patient immediately lights up when Miss Ziggy enters the room.



"Nothing like the loving serenity they [animals] can bring to you. We appreciate you doing this," the patient tells Niceley.

The staff at Fort Sanders organized a celebration to honor Miss Ziggy and Niceley. Nurses, doctors and volunteers gathered to dote on Miss Ziggy.



They wanted a chance to say thank you and let her know how much she's loved. Many passed her treats and some even shed a tear, knowing she might not be on Earth much longer.



"The staff means the world to Miss Ziggy and always greet her with open arms," Niceley said.



Niceley said there's no way to count how many patients Miss Ziggy offered comfort to over the years.





"I've sat beside a monk who was admitted here and we prayed together. I've sat beside a woman who revealed to me she had terminal cancer and was just scared," said Niceley, " There were moments like that that took my breath away. She's the miracle worker. I'm just the person that drives her here."



