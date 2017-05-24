Volunteer East Tennessee looking for wildfire recovery team leaders

Volunteer East Tennessee is asking for help to continue long-term wildfire relief efforts in Sevier County.

In a Wednesday press release, the organization said it is in need of people to serve as 'Recovery and Rebuild Team' leaders.

Interested volunteers are urged to visit volunteertn.org to sign up. The organization said there are opportunities available daily for people to serve an 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. shift, which would include supervising volunteer groups as they remove debris, rebuild and participate in community projects.

The organization said it would provide training for the position. It asks those interested to be able to work well with others, follow safety guidelines and provide their own transportation.

Those interested in this or other volunteer opportunities around East Tennessee should visit Volunteer East Tennessee's website

