Volunteer Landing docks near Calhoun's closing until next year

KNOXVILLE - The public docks near Calhoun's on the River on Volunteer Landing have been closed for safety reasons.

A privately owned boat crashed into the docks so the section near Calhoun's will be closed to boaters and pedestrians until city repairs can be made early next year.

The Vol Navy docks to the west will remain open during football season.

The city had planned to make temporary repairs to the Volunteer Landing docks at Calhoun's before the crash. The plan was to shore them up before the University of Tennessee football season.

Knoxville City Council will vote at its meeting on Tuesday whether to authorize Mayor Madeline Rogero's staff to execute documents needed to accept a $350,000 grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to replace the docks near Calhoun's.

The set of docks close to Calhoun’s were constructed for the 1982 World’s Fair and are at the end of their useful life. The docks at Calhoun’s and the Vol Navy docks near Neyland Stadium are scheduled to be completely replaced by the city in early 2018, according to a release from the city.

