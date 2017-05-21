Volunteers arrive to help Roaring Fork Baptist rebuild

Volunteers from across the country are spending their summer in Gatlinburg to help Roaring Fork Baptist Church rebuild.

Last November, the Sevier County wildfires burned the church to the ground. But, it didn’t stop the congregation from celebrating their faith together. They’ve been worshiping out of a pole shed at Camp Smoky. This summer, they are preparing to rebuild stronger than ever with the help of hands from across the country.

“Oh it’s wonderful. They’re here on a mission,” Pastor Kim McCroskey said

Throughout the course of the summer, more than 1,800 volunteers will spend time in Gatlinburg. The first group from Woodlawn, Tennessee arrived on Thursday. They're part of group called Builders for Christ.

"We've been doing this for 37 years and we've built 38 churches in those 37 years," Lawrence Corley, project director with Builders for Christ said.

The volunteers pick a new project each year and this year they chose to help Roaring Fork Baptist.

"To serve somebody other than myself,” Samuel James, a volunteer said. “We go through life and day in and day out we're worrying about how and I going to make the bills, how am I going to eat? Everything that we're worried about is to us and our families and stuff like this you're worried about other people."

The group is working on building door and window frames and putting walls together.

"It's going to be great, make new friends and see the church is bigger than just us," McCroskey said.

By Monday morning, more than 60 volunteers will be in Gatlinburg to help build. That number will only continue to grow throughout the summer.

