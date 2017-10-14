Volunteers clean up Baker Creek Preserve before fall festival

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - Dozens of folks spruced up Baker Creek Preserve Saturday afternoon before an upcoming fall festival.

Many came prepared with gloves, tools and water on hand for a warm and late October day.

"We all like to come to the trails, recreate, get some exercise," Wes Soward, president of the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, said. "It helps us with work days like these, helps us build community and to have people be involved."

Yee-Haw Brewing Company and SoKno Taco Catina provided cold drinks and lunch for all the volunteers.

The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club will host their eighth annual fall festival at Baker Creek Preserve Saturday, Nov. 4.

