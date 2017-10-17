Volunteers clean up House Mountain trails

Volunteers cleaned up House Mountain Tuesday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOX COUNTY - Volunteers worked to repair trails and fences at House Mountain on Tuesday.

People rebuilt trail sections at the ½ mile and ¾ mile areas of the mountain's trail.

"The two projects we have picked for this trail day are two that were washed out because of early spring heavy rains," Sales associate with Mast General Store, Amber Barrett said. "Volunteers can expect a labor intensive day of installing wooden fence posts, moving rock and brush, and other mini-projects in order to make it a safer trail."

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department volunteer Adopt-A-Park program coordinated the day. The program encourages businesses, organizations and neighborhood associations to assist in the general care and maintenance of county parks and greenways.

