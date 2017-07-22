Volunteers clean up the Clinch River

NORRIS - Volunteers went out to the Clinch River to pick up trash and other litter along the shore Saturday morning.

The 'Big Clinch River Cleanup' is an annual event that welcomes volunteers as they tidy up the water.

"Over the last 17 to 18 years, we have taken about 7,500 tires off the banks and out of the river," Buzz Buffington, part of Trout Unlimited, said. "We still see tires each year."

The Clinch is often used in East Tennessee for kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding and a number of other recreational activities.

Volunteers went to parts of the river where there is no public access by road to cleanup trash. All teams had radios, emergency medical services, and tire disposal professionals.

The first 100 people who attended received a free breakfast.

A 2018 cleanup date has yet to be announced.

