Volunteers hand out toys to Cocke County children after fire

Volunteers handed out toys Thursday to some 75 children and families.

Volunteers handed out toys and food to families in Cocke County affected by the Sevier County fires.

The Newport Kiwanis Club organized the event and designed T-shirts to help raise funds for those families. Empower Cocke County assisted.

The town of Marion, Virginia, delivered four truckloads of the toys to the community.

Organizers say they weren't expecting the amount of help that poured in.

"When I first came up with the idea, I thought we would just help a few people with the T-shirt sales, but it just really took off and people were like, I want to help you," said Jeff Cody, president-elect of the Kiwanis Club. "And I'm just really shocked by all the support that we've got."

More than 75 children and families in Cocke County were affected by the fires, which broke out the night of Nov. 28 in parts of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and in the Wears Valley area.