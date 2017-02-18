Volunteers help McMinn Co. residents rebuild following EF2 tornado

chainsaw McMinn County tornado

MCMINN COUNTY - Tonight on 10News at 6, see the volunteer efforts that are helping McMinn County residents get back on their feet following November's damaging tornado.

More than two months after An EF2 tornado tore through McMinn County, volunteers are helping residents continue to pick up the pieces.

The late November storm damaged hundreds of buildings, mainly in Athens, Tennessee. But the area didn't receive any federal aid to help with the cleanup process.

Now residents are relying on the help of local volunteers, dozens of which came out Saturday to help. Those volunteers include Englewood Police Officer Tabitha Standridge and her son, Matthew, 7, who want to help those residents have a place that feels like home.

