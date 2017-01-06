Volunteers needed to move wildfire pet supplies

SEVIERVILLE, TN - An entire tent full of donations for pets displaced by the Sevier Co. fires needs a new storage space and volunteers need help as soon as possible to make it happen.

The tent has housed donated supplies from all over the country at the Sevier Co. Human Society's temporary location at the fairgrounds off Highway 66 for more than a month.

Next week, the tent will go back to All Occasions Party Rentals - the company who originally donated it to the organization.

The company needs the tent back now, and it's simply too expensive for the humane society to rent it because that would cost around $10,000 a week.

Volunteers have already started the moving process but they are calling for as many volunteers as possible to help them finish the task.

They are planning on bringing in storage pods to keep all of the items safe temporarily.

To help the Sevier Co. Humane Society, you can show up at the fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. anytime over the next few days.

They are also asking for monetary donations to help them find a more permanent storage facility where they can also move their shelter.

For more information, visit their website or their Facebook page.

