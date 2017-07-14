The state flag flies in Nashville. (Photo: Dean Dixon)

WalletHub ranked Farragut in the top ten places to raise a family in Tennessee.

The website released its "2017’s Best Places to Raise a Family in Tennessee," and more than one East Tennessee city makes an appearance on the list.

Farragut was ranked number seven; it also received the highest score for affordability and socio-economics.

Oak Ridge came in 12th, and Maryville came in 14th. Knoxville was ranked 33rd.

The website says it factors in housing prices, school systems quality and unemployment rate.

