WalletHub ranked Farragut in the top ten places to raise a family in Tennessee.
The website released its "2017’s Best Places to Raise a Family in Tennessee," and more than one East Tennessee city makes an appearance on the list.
Farragut was ranked number seven; it also received the highest score for affordability and socio-economics.
Oak Ridge came in 12th, and Maryville came in 14th. Knoxville was ranked 33rd.
The website says it factors in housing prices, school systems quality and unemployment rate.
