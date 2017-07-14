WBIR
WalletHub ranks Farragut in top places to raise of family

The website released its "2017's Best Places to Raise a Family in Tennessee," and more than one East Tennessee city makes an appearance on the list.

Katie Pylipow, WBIR 10:54 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

WalletHub ranked Farragut in the top ten places to raise a family in Tennessee.

Farragut was ranked number seven; it also received the highest score for affordability and socio-economics. 

Oak Ridge came in 12th, and Maryville came in 14th. Knoxville was ranked 33rd. 

The website says it factors in housing prices, school systems quality and unemployment rate. 

