Walters Bridge access area to close for bridge demolition

NEWPORT, TENN. - The Walters Bridge Access Area between Newport and White Pine on Douglas Lake will close Sunday night, March 19 while crews work to blast and remove an old bridge.

The closure will last throughout the day on Monday, March 20. According to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency release, the construction company overseeing the project expects the blast will go off around noon on Monday.

Several minutes before the blast, crews will stop boat traffic up and down the river. Traffic will resume once the bridge is demolished and removed from the water.

The boat ramp will be closed to avoid damage to any cars that may be in the parking lot at the time of the blast.

The company expects moving the barge and crane into place will take longer than the actual bridge removal, which will be carried away by a separate barge.

© 2017 WBIR.COM