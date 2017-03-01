WATCH LIVE RADAR: Strong storms, high winds, hail possible & tornado watches in East TN

A strong front is expected to approach East Tennessee on Thursday night and it will bring our next best chance of thunderstorms. (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

...Tornado Watch On The Plateau Until 11 a.m. ET...

Download our free WBIR weather app with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Click here for the latest forecast.

Wednesday: A line of strong storms is expected to move across the state during the day. The main threats will be from damaging wind and large hail but isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding are also possible.

Tornado watches are in place for Fentress and Cumberland counties until 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. Please be prepared for and stay alert to changing weather conditions. Have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your location!

Time of arrival:

Plateau: 9 to 11 a.m.

Valley: Noon to 3 p.m.

Foothills/Smokies/Upper E TN: 3-5 p.m.

***Ahead of the storms, winds will be very breezy out of the southwest. *A Wind Advisory* will be in effect for all of East Tennessee as winds will be sustained at 15-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph in the Valley and as high as 50 mph in the higher elevations. Winds will subside once the storms pass. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s.

(© 2017 WBIR)