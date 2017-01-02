Adalynn one of 1st babies born in 2017

Melanie Mullins and Adalynn, one of the first babies born in Knoxville in 2017. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - One very happy couple spent the New Year;s holiday welcoming their first child into the world.

After more than 13 hours of labor, Melanie Mullins gave birth to little Adalynn in the first hour of 2017. She was the first baby born at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville.

Mullins said Adalynn was actually due on January 2, but she and her husband were sure she'd be born in December, so all three of them would share December birthdays.

Adalynn, of course, had other plans.

The Knoxville mom says she couldn't be happier with how things turned out.

"It just makes me want to make sure that I get to share everything with her. I want her to experience everything, from the outdoors around here, to books, family. Just want to make sure she has a nice full life, and want to start it out that. way," said Mullins.

Mom and baby are both doing very well! Congratulations!





