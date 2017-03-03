Baby clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo

Clouded leopard cub born at Nashville Zoo (Photo credit: Amiee Stubbs Photography) (Photo: Custom)

The Nashville Zoo is adding yet another adorable animal to its family.

A male clouded leopard was born at the zoo on Wednesday.

Zoo officials said this is the first time artificial insemination using frozen/thawed semen has been accomplished for this species.

The leopard's mother, Tula, was born and raised at the Nashville Zoo. His father is at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The baby leopard will be hand-raised by zookeepers and will stay at the Nashville Zoo. Staff members hope to eventually introduce him to a potential mate.

Officials say this reproductive process was necessary because clouded leopards have issues breeding within captivity.

