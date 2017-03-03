WBIR
Close

Baby clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo

The little cub was conceived by artifiicial insemination.

WBIR 6:58 AM. EST March 03, 2017

NASHVILLE - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo is adding yet another adorable animal to its family.

A male clouded leopard was born at the zoo on Wednesday.

Zoo officials said this is the first time artificial insemination using frozen/thawed semen has been accomplished for this species.

The leopard's mother, Tula, was born and raised at the Nashville Zoo. His father is at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The baby leopard will be hand-raised by zookeepers and will stay at the Nashville Zoo. Staff members hope to eventually introduce him to a potential mate.

Officials say this reproductive process was necessary because clouded leopards have issues breeding within captivity.

WSMV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories