UT grads get engaged on Broadway stage. (Photo: WBIR)

Watch their entire love story on Tuesday's Live at Five @4.

On this Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating a couple who not only met in Knoxville, but on stage.

Stephanie Lee and Brady McNeil love the theater and dreamed of Broadway while students at the University of Tennessee. So, when it came time to take the next step in the relationship, it only made sense to take a knee on the Great White Way.

The stage is second nature for this couple who first crossed paths backstage.

“We both kind of met at the Oak Ridge Playhouse,” says Stephanie Lee. “And, at UT, we both performed at Clarence Brown. He was in 'South Pacific.'”



Both have long eyed the Great White Way, so they decided to celebrate the holidays in New York.

“It was a big family trip,” says Lee.

They saw several Broadway shows including "Waitress" written by pop star Sarah Bareilles.

After the show, there was a special curtain call.

“Bareilles and cast would basically let audience members get up on stage and sing some of the songs from the show,” explained Lee. “After we finished singing the song, he starts acting all weird.”

McNeil took a knee and proposed.

“Everybody starts screaming, so I think everybody knew about it more than I did,” laughed Lee. “I was shocked and just completely numb, but it was great!”

Of course, she said yes!

“I always dreamed of being on a Broadway stage and being able to sing on a Broadway stage, so he made that dream come true," Lee said. "And, it was his dream come true, too.”

Both live in Georgia now. Brady is teaching in Columbus and Stephanie is in nursing school in Atlanta.

They have already set their wedding date - St. Patrick's Day 2018.

(© 2017 WBIR)