Duck Donuts opening in Knoxville this weekend

Duck Donuts (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A new donut chain is set to open in Knoxville this weekend.

Duck Donuts is located at Kingston Pike and Northshore Drive. This is the first Tennessee location for the Outer Banks-based chain.

Workers there say their vanilla cake donuts are something special

"As they order them, we make them right in front of you. So it's more of an experience than just going and eating a donut," said Carlie Lockie, Director of Operations at Duck Donuts.

You can also pick your toppings for the donuts.



Duck Donuts opens Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Store managers expect it to be a busy weekend, so get ready to wait in line if you want to check it out!



(© 2017 WBIR)