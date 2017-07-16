Free ice cream to those dressed like the Cruze Farm girl

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE - The first 100 customers dressed as the Cruze Farm girl at Cruze Farm received free ice cream Sunday.

The downtown location filled up quickly with people celebrating National Ice Cream Day.

RELATED: Cruze Farm pop-up shop opening on Gay Street

"We dressed up so we can get some free ice cream," customer Catherine Jones said. "We love Cruze Farm. Who doesn't love ice cream? It was a small price to pay to dress up right."

The ice cream store recently opened up in May and has been popular with many folks around East Tennessee.

RELATED: Where to find National Ice Cream Day deals

According to the Cruze Farm website, they hope to open a farm stand this fall. That'll give folks the opportunity to understand a farmer's way of life.

© 2017 WBIR.COM