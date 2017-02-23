Get your Girl Scout cookies as booth sales begin

Girl Scout cookies go on sale Friday

Local girl scouts will be out and about starting on Friday selling their sweet cookie treats.

Booth sales for Girl Scout cookies run February 24-March 19. The troops will set up tables at participating locations to offer everything from Samoas to the new S'mores. You can enter your zip code here to find a location.

The cookies sales are the groups' biggest fundraiser, and all of the money raised stays with the local groups. It helps them earn money for activities and community service projects.

This is the 100th year for the cookies sales.

