Happy World Giraffe Day!

June 21 is set aside every year to celebrate the longest-necked animal on the day with the longest daylight of the year.

The world's most famous giraffe is, of course, April, who captivated the internet earlier this year as millions waited and watched for her to give birth. Animal Adventure Park streamed the entire event, and now turns on their live stream on Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Here

e in East Tennessee, you can visit Zoo Knoxville to see Frances and her three giraffe friends, and even get up close and personal to feed them!

Here's a video Zoo Knoxville posted in honor of the special day:



For more information about Giraffe conservation go to https://giraffeconservation.org/world-giraffe-day/n

