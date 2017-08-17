Help name a LeConte Lodge llama

This LeConte Lodge llama needs a name! (Photo: Custom)

A LeConte Lodge llama needs a name, and they're asking for your help to pick it!

The lodge sits just beneath the summit of Mt. LeConte at an elevation of about 6400 feet, the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It is the only lodging within the park and is only accessible by hiking or helicopter.

That's where the llamas come in. The lodge uses them to transport all of the supplies needed for staff and guests. They make the trek about three days a week up Trillium Gap Trail.

If you'd like to submit a name, head over to their Facebook page. They will look at all the submissions and pick one that suits the llama's personality.

© 2017 WBIR.COM