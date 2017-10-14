Longtime Vol fans keep impressive home game attendance streak alive

Bill Stormer and his family have enjoyed attending every home Tennessee football game in the last 50 years. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Through the wins and the losses, the Tennessee Vols have a loyal fan base.

The team may not always get a win, but for the last 60 years you've almost always been able to get a game program from Eugene Headrick.

Headrick says he likes head coach Butch Jones.

"He's got a good head on his shoulders," Headrick said.

He likes selling programs because he gets to meet new people.

"I love the Vols, and I love the people," Headrick said.

But the last few years haven't been the most stable for Tennessee while geared up, on the field.

"In the last fifteen years, look how many coaches we've changed over to," Headrick said.

For a guy who's been selling the program on paper for that long, he's just hoping for the best for Jones and the team this season.

"They just ain't getting it out of the team," said Headrick. "They got the boys out there doing the job. But they ain't getting it out of them. Something's wrong."

You can count on Vols fans being loud no matter what, and you can count on Bill Stormer being one of them.

"They can't believe it's happened," Stormer said, referring to his family's disbelief in his streak.

He hasn't missed a home game in 50 years, so Stormer has weathered his share of the team's ups and its few downs.

"Well we haven't had all that many really," Stormer said. "We've had a lot of coaches."

His daughter Lisa Tharp has enjoyed the family time.

"The frustration definitely evolves from the games that don't go as well as liked," Tharp said. "Just like any sport-- you don't win them all, but you don't lose them all either."

Making the years worth it, no matter what happens inside Neyland Stadium.

"It has been, yes," Stormer said. "It's been an enjoyable 50 years."



