Loudon Co. officer helps man propose

LOUDON COUNTY - On a mission of love, one Loudon County officer helped this man ask his love, "Will you marry me?"

The officer pretended to pat down and arrest the man. His girlfriend is worried as they tell her, "He has to come with us." She appears distraught in the video that he'd be arrested.

That's when the officer says, "I found something," and shows her a small, black box.

The man turns around, faces her asking, "Will you marry me?"

The surprised bride-to-be says, "Yes," followed by hugs and kisses.

Definitely a surprising proposal, but joy swept over the bride-to-be's face in the Facebook video.

© 2017 WBIR.COM