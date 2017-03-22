Meet the new baby Budweiser Clydesdales

Baby Clydesdale horses (Photo: Burk, Tonja, KSDK)

BOONVILLE, Mo. --- The Budweiser Clydesdales have a new family member!

Baby Jake was born at on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. at the Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Mo.

The Budweiser Clydesdales breeding facility opens this weekend (March 25) for public tours. Guests can tour the breeding barn, veterinary lab and pastures on the 300-acre breeding facility.





“Warm Springs Ranch gives visitors a chance to get an inside look at where these beloved and beautiful animals are born, bred, trained and cared for,” said Jeff Knapper, General Manager of Budweiser Clydesdale Operations. “The Budweiser Clydesdales symbolize the quality and care Anheuser-Busch puts into everything they do and we’re looking forward to another busy season where we can showcase that effort.”

