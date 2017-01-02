Ooltewah Band performs at the Tournament of Roses Parade

Ooltewah High School's marching band performs in the Tournament of Roses parade. (Photo: Custom)

PASADENA, CAL. - The Ooltewah Marching Band performed at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, early Monday afternoon.

Ooltewah Marching Band does not have an official uniform and makes new attire to fit the theme each year.

Singer Josh Groban gave the band high praises for their performance in the parade.

Crushed it, Ooltewah. Proud of you. — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 2, 2017

The band was featured just before 12:30 p.m. on NBC.

How they got there

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Christmas parade at Disney, Thanksgiving in Chicago, this incredible group of student musicians is well-traveled, but when they filled their school theater Thursday and noticed the mayor and other city officials in attendance, they knew this was going to be big.

A short video featuring an official from the Tournament of Roses Parade set off the shouts and claps of excitement. The realization that they are headed to the 'granddaddy of them all' was quickly setting in. The group was passed over for the invite last year, but parade officials kept them on the short list.

Band director Joel Denton was very emotional as he thanked students, alumni, parents, and city and county officials who help the program take part in prestigious events around the country. To be chosen as one of 13 bands to go to the Rose Bowl is an incredible opportunity," he said later. "Our students are going to be bouncing off the walls today."

"it couldn't happen to a better group of young and to their director, Mr. Denton," beamed Ooltewah High School Principal Jim Jarvis. "He has given his life to this program and worked countless hours to provide these students, over the years, with one of the finest music programs in the state of Tennessee."

"It's a little mind-boggling for me," Denton added. "This is my 35th year and, as people remind me from time to time, when I came to Ooltewah, there was about 675 students and we were out in the middle of a cow pasture. Now, if you travel anywhere in the country and you're around band programs, if you say the name 'Ooltewah,' they immediately know where we came from, the way theme the band and costume the band, how unique we are, so that's a very rewarding."

Mr. Denton said the parade committee encouraged him to invite alumni along for the trip. He has already been in touch with some who marched 20 years ago and they are ready to go and support the Ooltewah Band.

Congratulations to Joel Denton and the students of the Ooltewah High School Band. This trip in 2017 will make them the only high school program in the state of Tennessee to have done Macy's, Disney, and the Tournament of Roses Parade.