Police: Man Steals Clothes From Corpse At Funeral Home

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) - A funeral home in Leitchfield, Kentucky was struck by a bandit who didn't stop at stealing electronics and jewelry. Surveillance cameras show the thief stealing and putting on clothes from a corpse.

The burglary happened on September 13 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect searches for items of value, briefly took a nap in the building's office and then stole the clothes of a man whose services were to be held this week.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Leitchfield Police

