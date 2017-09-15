Police: Man Steals Clothes From Corpse At Funeral Home

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) - A funeral home in Leitchfield, Kentucky was struck by a bandit who didn't stop at stealing electronics and jewelry. Surveillance cameras show the thief stealing and putting on clothes from a corpse.
The burglary happened on September 13 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home around 8:30 p.m.
The suspect searches for items of value, briefly took a nap in the building's office and then stole the clothes of a man whose services were to be held this week.
If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Leitchfield Police
WLEX
