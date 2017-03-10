'Some Mother's Boy': Unidentified Body Being Exhumed

SCOTT COUNTY, KY. - Officials in Georgetown are exhuming the remains of a boy who died 96 years ago in hopes of identifying the remains.

Written on the teen's gravestone are the words "Some mother's boy." A train hit him as he attempted to cross the track at a Georgetown train station on April 1, 1921.

Investigators estimated he was about 17 years old.

Friday, NAMUS will begin the process of exhuming the body in hopes of collecting DNA evidence to match the victim with a family, solving what remains to be the biggest mystery in Scott County.

"He's not from Georgetown. He deserves to go home to where he was born and raised. We're thinking he's out of northern US and NAMUS has some ideas of people who were missing in 1921," says Scott County Coroner John Goble.

The FBI has recently started processing cases like these for free, when it used to cost up to $7,000.

Once the DNA is extracted, it could take as little as 30 days for the FBI to make a positive identification.

So far, crews have found only one bone in the grave. The process will take most of the afternoon.

WLEX