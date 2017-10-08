Tennesseans celebrate the 38th Annual Tennessee Fall Homecoming

CLINTON - While Nate continues to drop heavy rain in the region, this didn't damper the spirits of some East Tennesseans who wanted to enjoy a bit of folk music Sunday afternoon.

Sunday was the homecoming's first "Family Day" where parents and kids could come out and enjoy a full day of music, storytelling and games.

"It's a beautiful day even though it's raining," Precious Campbell from Harriman said.

Many were dressed for the occasion with rain boats and ponchos.

"The rain's not too awful bad," Campbell said. "We've got our umbrellas and boots, there's nothing better to do on a rainy day."

This year is the 38th Annual Fall Homecoming hosted by the Museum of Appalachia. Musicians like Lee Ann Womack and the SteelDrivers performed.

Museum of Appalachia's next big, family fun event will be a Candlelight Christmas Tour in December.

