Tennessee K-9 sneaks a donut treat

A police dog in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, got caught with his hand in the cookie jar... or his snout in the pastries!

The Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted a photo of K9 Majlo sneaking a treat for himself, and it's getting a lot of attention on social media! As of 3:45 on Wednesday, the post had 1.9 thousand likes and 421 retweets.

Majlo (pronounced My-low) is a “dual purpose” dog capable of doing searches, drug detection, and taking down suspects when needed, according to the department's website. We'd say he's earned a reward!!

