Watermelon, Feta and Sweet Onion Salad

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 Medium Seedless Watermelon

1 Sweet Onion such as Vidalia

1/4 Cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 TBL Kosher Salt

1/2 Cup Grapeseed Oil

10 Mint Leaves Gently Chopped

½ Cup Feta Cheese Crumbles

Salt And Pepper to taste

Whole Mint Sprigs for Garnish

Directions:

1. Cut the flesh from the melon and cut into bite size pieces around ½ inch cubes

2. Peel and thinly slice the onion

3. In a large bowl place the onions and cut melon and season with 1 TBL of kosher salt. Let sit for 15 min to marinate.

4. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, pepper, and Grapeseed oil mix well until incorporated. Add in the chopped mint, taste, and adjust seasoning if needed

5. Discard the liquid from the melon and onion bowl.

6. Pour the dressing over the melon mixture, add in the cheese crumbles and toss gently until everything is coated and evenly mixed. Garnish with whole mint sprigs.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 6/28

