Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

EAST TENNESSEE - People across East Tennessee are looking for ways to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The storm was classified as a Category 4 hurricane and the aftermath is leaving many without the necessary supplies they need. Those impacted by the hurricane need bottle water and monetary donations.

The American Red Cross is asking for monetary donations to assist storm victims. You can make a donation by clicking here, by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669), or to make an automatic $10 donation by texting HARVEY to 90999.

Below is a running list of organizations that are collecting supplies and looking for volunteers.

Ways to donate money:

Where you can donate supplies:

Hepperly Auto Sales accepting bottled water: 2313 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 - (865) 238-2968

Rio Revolution accepting bottled water: 3419 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 - (865) 984-9200

RAM Headquarters: 2200 Stock Creek Blvd, Rockford, TN 37853 - (865) 579-2555 RAM has asked not to drop off clothing You can drop off the following: Plastic totes, bleach, flashlights/batteries, mops/brooms/shovels, baby diapers, Gatorade/Powerade/water, dog/cat food, hygiene items



How you can volunteer:

Remote Area Medical is looking for physicians, nurses, EMT’s, paramedics, veterinarians, truck drivers, general support, and volunteers with flat bottom boats who are ready to do heavy lifting to help those affected by the hurricane. Volunteers will need to bring tents, sleeping bag, food, and supplies for the duration of their time volunteering. Volunteers will be responsible for all of their travel expenses. Please do not make travel arrangements until you have corresponded with a RAM volunteer representative and they have specifically instructed you to move forward with plans. If you wish to volunteer, please contact our volunteer team at volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

