WBIR partners with American Red Cross to hold Hurricane Harvey relief telethon

WBIR and the American Red Cross is holding a Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Call 865-862-3519 to donate. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - WBIR is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise funds for relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A telethon is set for Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. During that time, you can call 865-862-3519 to donate.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon will take place at the American Red Cross on Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville.

TEGNA, which is the company that owns WBIR, has launched a fund called, Texas Cares.

If you'd like to donate, you can call 1-800-HELP NOW or 1-800-435-7669.

You can also text 'HARVEY' to 90999 for an automatic $10 donation. For more, visit Redcross.org or WBIR.com/TexasCares

