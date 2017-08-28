WBIR
WBIR partners with American Red Cross to hold Hurricane Harvey relief telethon

Red Cross volunteers are working to help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas by providing food, water, shelter and comfort.

WBIR 2:39 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

KNOXVILLE - WBIR is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise funds for relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A telethon is set for Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. During that time, you can call 865-862-3519 to donate.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon will take place at the American Red Cross on Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville.

TEGNA, which is the company that owns WBIR, has launched a fund called, Texas Cares.

If you'd like to donate, you can call 1-800-HELP NOW or 1-800-435-7669.

You can also text 'HARVEY' to 90999 for an automatic $10 donation. For more, visit Redcross.org or WBIR.com/TexasCares

