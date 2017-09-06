WBIR teams up with local groups to hold Hurricane Donation Drive

A Hurricane Donation Drive is set for noon to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - WBIR is teaming up with local organizations to collect supplies for Hurricane victims.

The supplies will go towards Hurricane Harvey and, if necessary, Hurricane Irma victims.

The Hurricane Donation Drive will take place from noon until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at Main Event Entertainment on Kingston Pike.

RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Irma

Pilot Flying J will provide fuel for our trucks traveling to donate the supplies. Unigroup will supply and drive the trucks. We'll fill up space provided by Salvation Army. Remote Area Medical will deliver any overflow items collected.

RELATED: Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

Approved Supplies:

• Multiple sizes of diapers, including pull-ups

• Baby wipes

• Baby formula (powder only)

• Baby clothing detergent (powder only)

• Baby lotion

• Baby powder

• Baby bottles

• Diaper-rash ointment

• Cotton Swabs

• First aid kits

• Gentle baby soap

• Non-perishable baby food

• Non-perishable canned goods

• Sponges

• Paper Towels

• Toilet Bowl Brushes

• Toilet Bowl Plungers

• Brooms

• Mops

• Dish Towels

• Garbage Bags

A Hurricane Donation Drive is set for noon to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. (Photo: WBIR)

© 2017 WBIR.COM