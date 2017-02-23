WBIR & WTNZ team up for local 6:30 pm newscast

(Photo: Burk, Tonja)

KNOXVILLE - TEGNA, Inc. owned and operated WBIR-TV and Raycom Media’s WTNZ-TV FOX43 are announcing the launch of a new local 6:30 p.m. newscast starting on Monday, April 3.

The half-hour newscast, FOX43 News at 6:30, will air Monday-Friday and offer consumers live local news of the day along with up-to-the-minute weather from across East Tennessee.

“The addition of East Tennessee’s first 6:30 p.m. newscast will offer viewers another opportunity to consume local news about our community.” said Bryce Caldwell, FOX 43 and Raycom Media Knoxville’s General Manager. “WTNZ enjoys its local news content partnership with WBIR, and we are thrilled to be expanding our programming efforts to another unique, convenient time period.”



WBIR-TV President and General Manager, David Hunt added, “we are excited to be able to provide an additional local newscast at a new time for the viewers across East Tennessee and to build on what has been a tremendous partnership between the two stations.”

The new program, FOX43 News at 6:30, airing from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., will feature News Anchor John Becker and Chief Meteorologist Todd Howell. In addition to the new programming, WBIR-TV will continue to produce WTNZ’s FOX43 News This Morning from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and FOX43 News at 10 from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

(© 2017 WBIR)