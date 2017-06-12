WBIR's Kendall Morris practices for 'Skating with the Stars'

WBIR's own Kendall Morris is hitting the ice to prepare for the first-ever "Skating with the Stars" event in Knoxville.

The event is at 7 p.m., June 17 at the Ice Chalet in Bearden.

The show raises money for the "Skate for our Future" program, which allows children in the foster care system to participate in skating programs and classes.

"It's about $1,000 per child for the entire year," said Jennifer Bradley, a coach at the Ice Chalet. "We have about 60 foster children, underprivileged children going through our program right now, and we are sending them through."

Kendall and her partner Donnie Ernst have been practicing for several weeks for the big show.

"I thought it was really important to be able to give foster children the opportunity to learn how to skate," Kendall said, "so that's really important to see these children succeed whether it's in skating or another area in their life."

In order to win the competition, Kendall and Donnie need your votes to help them out. You can vote here for $1 each, with proceeds funding the "Skate for our Future" program.

"It's going to be wild. It's going to be crazy," Bradley said. "We have a lot of surprises planned. The pros are doing a number, a lot like 'Dancing with the Stars,' and then we've got a lot of great couples."

