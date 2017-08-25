WBIR's Sechtin to go 'Over The Edge' for single-mother homes

(Photo: Sechtin, Daniel)

KNOXVILLE - On Friday, Aug. 25, WBIR10News anchor/reporter Daniel Sechtin will rappel down Knoxville's 12-story Langley Building.

The stunt will take place live on Live At Five At Four.

"When the station came to me and told me they had a career opportunity for me, I asked what it was and they said 'you're going to jump off a building!'" Sechtin joked.

"The real reason we're doing this, the real reason it's so important is we're trying to raise money for The Restoration House," Sechtin said.

The stunt is part of a fundraising event called Over The Edge in which participants rappel down the Langley Building in hopes of inspiring donations to benefit single-mother homes.

"I grew up with plenty of friends who lived in single-mother homes and watching what their mothers did to give them the life they deserved, to give them a normal childhood was incredibly inspiring," Sechtin said.

"If we can do anything to help other people living in that situation, then this is all going to be worth it."

DONATE: Click here

