WDVX Blue Plate Special returns to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - After months of renovations at the Visit Knoxville visitor's center, the WDVX Blue Plate Special returned to its home on Friday with an all-day music party.

The Blue Plate Special is an hour-long radio broadcast with a live studio audience that airs at noon Monday through Saturday.

"So far I've heard everybody say that they're happy to be back here and have a live music performance they can come to," WDVX general manager Linda Billman said. "I think people really missed having the Blue Plate here."

During the visitor's center's renovations WDVX took the show on the road including stops at the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College, Pellissippi State Community College and the Open Chord.

The turnout at the Blue Plate's road shows surpassed expectations so much that Billman said the station plans to find a way to incorporate road shows into the Blue Plate Special in the future.

"It might not happen right at noon, but people like the idea of WDVX bringing music out into their community so that they can come to a live show," she said.

But for the time being, fans are excited about the revamped venue.

"I think it's great. It looks like there's a lot more seats and I know before the renovation there was often standing room only," WDVX supporter Chris Buice said.

One of Buice's favorite aspects of the Blue Plate Special is the family-friendly atmosphere.

"You get to hear great music, but it also created a venue where you can bring kids and family of all ages here. It makes music accessible," Buice said. "Not all the music in Knoxville is in bars or places kids can't get to."

