FREMONT, CALIF. - The new Tesla Model 3 sedan has impressive older siblings, the Model S and X which can run upwards of $100,000.

But after a short drive in this spartan yet spritely vehicle on roads surrounding the company's massive factory here Friday, it's clear the Model 3 has inherited a lot of its family DNA from those machines while cutting back on enough bells and whistles to bring the starting price down to $35,000.

Stab the accelerator and the car sprints like an Olympic 100-meter champion, thanks to the instant torque provided by its battery-powered electric motor. Launch into a turn and the steering feedback provided by the thick, sporty wheel is direct and measured. Lift off the throttle and that familiar regenerative braking starts slowing the car before you hit the brakes.

Visibility fore, aft, and up is ample, thanks to a massive two-pane glass roof that also serves to make the more compact rear seating area feel larger.

The Model 3's center console has modernist touches, smooth surfaces that pivot and pop, revealing a variety of storage areas as well as a place for two smartphones to charge side by side.





(Photo: Tesla)

The trunk is conventional — no massive automatic lift-gate that reveals optional rear-facing seating as in the S — but large enough to stow the luggage of your best friend and his family after picking them up at the airport.

The exterior is not a surprise, since Tesla long ago teased the car. But while it largely borrows successfully from the svelte Model S, there's something a bit off with the front grille. Whereas the S and X offer a serious and simple face, the Model 3's devoted front end seems to be trying to smile.

The car shouldn't try to be cute. it's not its vibe.

Self-driving car enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the Model 3 will come packed with the same dense array of cameras, radar and other sensors that are critical to autonomous driving, but activating them requires purchasing the Autopilot package.

