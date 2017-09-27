Weather balloon collecting data launches at UT

KNOXVILLE - Two University of Tennessee classes worked alongside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to send a data collecting weather balloon through the sky.

The Geography classes, both focusing on weather, were able to learn exactly how weather is measured and collected in the air. According to assistant professor of geography Kelsey Ellis, the launch aided them in understanding temperature, weather, moisture, and wind.

The data they collected will be a part of the VORTEX-SE project, a program that will examine the cause of tornadoes in the southeast. One of the geography classes will also help analyze data for the project.

The balloon was launched from UT's campus on Ayres lawn.

